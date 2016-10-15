Couple says 'I do' in front of zombies at Carowinds in Fort Mill

Teran and Damon Armstrong tied the knot Friday in a non-typical wedding ceremony at Carowinds in Fort Mill, that included a zombie officiant and a wedding party with a witch and Jack the Ripper. The Gastonia, N.C. couple won the all-expense paid wedding on a radio station show and dressed in black-and-white, sans zombie wounds. The couple and guests feasted on a red velvet wedding cake with a bloody brain topper before enjoying the rides.

High winds, rain cause downed trees, flooding in York County

As Hurricane Matthew ripped through the Carolinas on Saturday, utilities crews around York, Chester and Lancaster counties worked to restore power outages and downed trees caused by gusty winds. The storm caused flooding in some areas, but did not deter Saturday afternoon plans for many.

