Couple says 'I do' in front of zombies at Carowinds in Fort Mill

Teran and Damon Armstrong tied the knot Friday in a non-typical wedding ceremony at Carowinds in Fort Mill, that included a zombie officiant and a wedding party with a witch and Jack the Ripper. The Gastonia, N.C. couple won the all-expense paid wedding on a radio station show and dressed in black-and-white, sans zombie wounds. The couple and guests feasted on a red velvet wedding cake with a bloody brain topper before enjoying the rides.