Grant helps restore Rock Hill’s urban forest

Considered a jewel in Rock Hill’s urban forest, historic Laurelwood Cemetery could retain its status for generations to come thanks to a grant from TD Bank.
Rock Hill is one of 10 cities awarded a $20,000 TD Green Streets grant. The money is being used to plant a variety of landscape trees in the 144-year-old cemetery and to train community members on planting and caring for trees.
Last week, about 40 people attended a ceremony at Laurelwood that commemorated the award, followed by a tree-planting demonstration by Clemson Extension agent Paul Thompson.
Volunteers from Winthrop University and the Master Gardeners of York County joined other community members Friday in planting trees in the cemetery.
“The grant enables us to replace many of our oldest and most majestic trees that have died over the past year,” said City Forester Matt Clinton. “We are thankful for the ability to restore our beautiful urban forest in Laurelwood, a place which holds a lot of Rock Hill’s history and some of the oldest trees in our city.”
Trees provide many benefits, Clinton said, including improving air quality, capturing storm water runoff and providing shade.
“Trees also provide opportunities for education about nature, life cycles, and proper maintenance and care,” he said.
City Council member Sandra Oborokumo, city General Services Director Cindi Howard and TD Bank Commercial Relations Manager Paul Rehkow also spoke at the event.
