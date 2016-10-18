Person in Fort Mill: Put small business in a 'position to succeed'

Fran Person of Tega Cay, the candidate running against Republican incumbent Rep. Mick Mulvaney for South Carolina's 5th Congressional District seat, met with York County business leaders on Tuesday for a round table discussion on small businesses. U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland stumped for Person during the discussion at the Puckerbutt Pepper Company in Fort Mill. Person told the business leaders "taking new risks" that he wants to put people in the position to succeed.