Person in Fort Mill: Put small business in a 'position to succeed'

Fran Person of Tega Cay, the candidate running against Republican incumbent Rep. Mick Mulvaney for South Carolina's 5th Congressional District seat, met with York County business leaders on Tuesday for a round table discussion on small businesses. U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland stumped for Person during the discussion at the Puckerbutt Pepper Company in Fort Mill. Person told the business leaders "taking new risks" that he wants to put people in the position to succeed.

Tree Tops draws seniors with 'natural aesthetic' in Indian Land

Lennar Homes unveiled its newest active senior adult community, Tree Tops, Saturday in Indian Land at an open house. The community has nearly 800 homesites on 613 acres, which was formerly a camp for disadvantaged children. The community utilized the original camp cabins and amphitheater, and added walking trails and green spaces near a 10-acre lake, surrounded by forests. Lennar will build a clubhouse that will include a fitness center and pool.

Couple says 'I do' in front of zombies at Carowinds in Fort Mill

Teran and Damon Armstrong tied the knot Friday in a non-typical wedding ceremony at Carowinds in Fort Mill, that included a zombie officiant and a wedding party with a witch and Jack the Ripper. The Gastonia, N.C. couple won the all-expense paid wedding on a radio station show and dressed in black-and-white, sans zombie wounds. The couple and guests feasted on a red velvet wedding cake with a bloody brain topper before enjoying the rides.

Rosie rolls into Lake Wylie

Rosie, the official campaign bus of the National Federation of Republican Women, rolled into Lake Wylie Oct. 13 with cheers from a small crowd gathered at the Publix parking lot in Lake Wylie. See for yourself.

