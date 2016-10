Lennar Homes unveiled its newest active senior adult community, Tree Tops, Saturday in Indian Land at an open house. The community has nearly 800 homesites on 613 acres, which was formerly a camp for disadvantaged children. The community utilized the original camp cabins and amphitheater, and added walking trails and green spaces near a 10-acre lake, surrounded by forests. Lennar will build a clubhouse that will include a fitness center and pool.