October 19, 2016 6:53 PM

Rock Hill man charged with murder in Oleen Cove Road shooting

Staff reports

ROCK HILL

A Rock Hill man has been arrested and charged with murder two days after Monday’s fatal shooting in a rural community west of the city.

The York County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday evening that detectives have charged Richard David Estes Jr., 32, with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to Monday’s shooting death at 745 Oleen Cove Road.

Estes turned himself into detectives Wednesday afternoon at Moss Justice Center in York, according to a statement released by email from Trent Faris, sheriff’s office spokesman.

York County deputies responded around 10 a.m. Monday to a shooting on Oleen Cove Road. There, they found 30-year-old Michael Tyson Dilda dead of a gunshot wound, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Sabrina Gast said Tuesday that autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

