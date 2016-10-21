Hurricane Matthew: York Co. officers band together for ‘what we think is right’

York County police officers are reaching out to their comrades across the state by donating supplies to officers affected by the lingering effects of Hurricane Matthew.
Members of the Rock Hill, Fort Mill and York police departments Friday filled four cruisers with plenty of supplies and donated items to help the officers in the town of Nichols in Marion County.
The officers were scheduled to drive nearly three hours to Marion County where they’ll pass out the supplies. The cruisers were packed with paper towels, extra evidence boxes, snacks, mops, brooms, and plenty of other items the officers need to help clean up following Matthew’s wreckage across the South Carolina coast.
“We’re gonna do what we think is right,” said York Lt. Rich Caddell. “We would expect the same.”
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments