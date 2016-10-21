York County officials: Voters should update addresses before going to the polls

To help make Election Day run as smoothly as possible, York County officials are asking voters to review and/or update their registration information before Oct. 26.
To do so, voters can visit scvotes.org. If any information is incorrect, voters can update their information online or by sending an email to elections@yorkcountygov.com.
Hours for temporary Rock Hill absentee office at 155 Johnston St. (Rock Hill City Hall)
▪ Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until Nov. 7
▪ Sat., Oct. 29, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
▪ Sat. Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Voters can also visit either the temporary absentee Rock Hill office at City Hall on 155 Johnston St. or the permanent York office at 13 South Congress Street.
Voters may vote absente before the Nov. 8 General Election for one of 17 reasons, including being 65 years or older, disabled, attending to someone disabled, or unable to vote on Election Day due to employment or vacation.
For a complete list of the reasons for voting absentee, visit scvotes.org.
Hours for York office at 13 S. Congress St.
▪ Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
▪ Thurs., Oct. 27, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
▪ Sat. Oct. 29, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
▪ Tues., Nov. 1, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
▪ Sat., Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Voters need to bring an acceptable photo ID, which includes either an S.C. driver’s license, an S.C. ID issued by the DMV, a military ID, a U.S. passport, or a voter registration card with a photo.
The S.C. Election Commission offers a free app for download from the Google Play store or the Apple Store, called “my SCVotes.”
The app allows voters to check their their voter registration, find directions to their precinct, update their address, and view their sample ballot.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
More information
For more information concerning voting in York County, contact the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of York County by calling 803-684-1242 or 803-909-7194 or visit www.yorkcountygov.com/regelect.
Comments