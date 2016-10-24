York County wants your scenic photos for new community Web site

York County is inviting people to submit their best pictures taken in the county for inclusion on an official community Website under development.
The pictures must have been taken in York County, and can be of people and activities, parks landscape, parks hosting people and activities, landscapes and cityscapes, cultural and art, nature and animals.
“On the County’s new website, we really want to showcase York County,” said a statement from Trish Startup, the county’s public information officer. “I can’t think of a better way to show off our county, then through the eyes of the people who call it home.”
The photos need to be at least 2200 pixels wide (or 1 MB in size). It’s also asked that there be no manipulated or Photoshop imagery or cropping. File Types: JPEG, TIFF, PSD, PNG (GIF format is not recommended).
The deadline to submit pictures by is Monday, Oct. 31. Submit pictures via email at pictures@yorkcountygov.com; include name and contact information.
For questions, call Trish Startup 803-684-8511.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments