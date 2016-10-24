Winthrop reports 1.3 percent annual enrollment growth this fall

For the second straight year, Winthrop University has seen an increase in student enrollment, officials said.
The university added 78 additional students to its enrollment for fall 2016, a 1.3 percent increase over fall 2015.
The growth brings Winthrop’s undergraduate population to 5,091 and graduate students to 1,018 for the fall.
“This is great news for us, and I’m proud of the fact that we have, for the second straight year, continued to grow our enrollment within a very competitive higher education environment,” said President Dan Mahony.
“The first goal in our recently announced strategic plan addresses both enrollment and retention,” Mahony said.
“While we definitely want to bring in more students, increasing our already solid retention rates in order to further improve on-time graduation rates for our students is equally important, as that will help students and their families save money and decrease debt,” he said.
Eduardo Prieto, Winthrop vice president for access and enrollment management, said the Rock Hill institution is emerging as an educational destination for more students.
“This is a tribute to our entire campus community for providing an atmosphere that students feel both comfortable and challenged to grow academically and personally,” Prieto said.
