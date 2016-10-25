Coroner IDs driver killed in wreck with Chester Co. school bus

Officials have identified the driver killed in a Monday crash involving a Chester County school bus.
Robert Dixon, 83, of the 1400 block of Heritage Road in Blackstock, died of blunt force trauma, said Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker.
Dixon died after his 1986 Chevrolet sedan was hit by a Chester County school bus as he tried to make a left turn from Mountain Lake Road onto Ashford Road Monday afternoon, troopers have said. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The bus was carrying 16 students and a driver, none of whom were injured, officials have said.
Tinker said toxicology tests will be conducted on Dixon.
This was the second fatal accident in Chester County in as many days. Three people died early Sunday in a head-on collision on Saluda Road.
