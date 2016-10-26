Where’s your cat? SouthPark area alerted to coyotes on the prowl

0:44 Chester Co. wreck left three people dead early Sunday morning Pause

0:51 Scene of deadly I-77 crash in Chester County

1:02 Lancaster Co. sheriff talks about months-long drug investigation

1:22 Video: Northwestern RB Jerry Howard having another huge season for the Trojans

1:18 Town of Nichols in need of a miracle after disastrous flood

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

1:57 3 girls on school football team looking to win

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

4:31 Clover versus Rock Hill highlights