Winthrop Republicans will host high-ranking Republicans in election rally

Billed as the biggest event in the group’s history on campus, the Winthrop College Republicans will host a number of high-ranking South Carolina politicians in an election rally Wednesday evening at Winthrop University.
The college group will host several politicians, including U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, a Republican from Indian Land, who represents South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District, at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in McBryde Hall.
Mulvaney will be joined by several other Republicans, including S.C. Rep. Tommy Pope, the S.C. House speaker pro tempore, and state Senate candidates Wes Climer and Mark Palmer, both of Rock Hill.
Republican state Reps. Raye Felder of Fort Mill, Ralph Norman of Rock Hill and Gary Simrill of Rock Hill are also expected to attend.
