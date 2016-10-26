Dedication of Freedom Walkway in downtown Rock Hill slated for November

The city of Rock Hill will dedicate its downtown Freedom Walkway to four “local heroes” next month during an unveiling event.
Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols, City Council members and other prominent community leaders are expected to attend the Nov. 14 event where four local civil rights leaders will be honored in conjunction with the public memorial.
The Freedom Walkway Interpretation Committee solicited public nominations of “individuals or groups who have made a significant contribution to the cause of justice and equality” in Rock Hill and York County, concluding the submissions earlier this month.
The walkway – connecting East Main Street and the East White Street parking lot – honors the Friendship Nine civil rights activists in several elements of the design. The Quality of Life Committee and Rock Hill Economic and Urban Development joined forces to recognize other community leaders during the civil rights movement.
“(The walkway) is going to go beyond the Friendship Nine to recognize other people – past, present and future – that have done something to promote justice and equality,” said Stephen Turner, Rock Hill’s director of economic and urban development.
To honor the four nominees, the city will add display panels to the walkway that will tell the stories and contributions to equality made by the recognized local heroes. Later, their names will be permanently engraved into the brick paving of the walkway.
Following the dedication and reception in the walkway, the ETV Endowment of South Carolina will preview the upcoming PBS documentary, “Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise.”
The Quality of Life Committee started Rock Hill Designs, an initiative behind the walkway mural that “encourages locally inspired, locally created art and design in the city’s capitol projects,” according to Turner.
Those strolling through downtown can walk through the Freedom Walkway at any time and see the massive brick mural in-person – but officials urged residents to watch out for current construction work. Final touches to the walkway are underway and are expected to be completed in time for the Nov. 14 event.
Plans to construct a walkway connecting East Main Street and the East White Street parking lot were in development for years. Originally named “Woolworth Walkway,” the committee spearheading design and dedication changed the name to suit its purpose during construction.
The Woolworth building was demolished to allow for the construction of the 139 Main apartments and the walkway.
Want to go?
For free entry to the dedication of Freedom Walkway event, go to www.ETVendowment.eventbrite.com
Comments