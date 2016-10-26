Billboards in Chester Co. to deter drunk driving, promote safety

State and local law enforcement officials Wednesday unveiled a new effort to help put the brakes on a growing number of deaths on Chester County roads.
As the Thanksgiving holiday nears, three billboards will be put up around Chester County and will remain up through the holiday travel season.
Officers from every law enforcement agency in Chester County and the S.C. Highway Patrol participated in a photo shoot Wednesday at the “Welcome to Chester County” sign on Interstate 77.
The advertising blitz is being spearheaded by Empowering Communities for Healthy Outcomes, or ECHO – a DUI task force made possible through a state grant.
Officials haven’t said what the message on the billboards will say, but they say it will be geared toward DUI prevention, according to Shelly Copeland, ECHO program coordinator.
“We’re going to see an increase in law enforcement visibility and continuing to disseminate information in the community about the dangers and risks of driving while impaired,” Copeland said. “DUI is 100 percent preventable. People just need to make a choice not to drive if they’ve had alcohol or any other type of substance.”
Sixteen people have been killed on Chester County roadways so far this year, according to officials. It’s not clear how many of those deaths involved impaired driving.
Copeland said many drivers aren’t aware that driving under the influence of prescription or over-the-counter medication can still result in an arrest or a collision.
