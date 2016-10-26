Round out Halloween with plenty of music and costumes

Seek a haunting Halloween happening featuring Phileos, live Saturday at the SandBar Grill in Rock Hill. Billed as the “biggest Halloween party,” this spirited night may call for making reservations ahead of time.
While officially based in Macedonia, with a moniker that means “friendship” in Greek, this rock/country/blues/ hard rock band aims at a high-energy sound driven by heart, passion, and Southern attitude.
More simply put, these musicians mix classic rock with modern hard rock through a regional perspective to conjure what they envision as “hard Southern Rock.” All mysteries and musical work done by the lineup of Glenn Anderson, percussionist; Heather Mikkelson, vocals/guitar; Dan Nobles, guitar; and Anthony Bozeman, bass/vocals.
Go for a fun mystical ride Saturday with Phileos for the Halloween Happening at the SandBar Grill, 1424 Celanese Road, Rock Hill. Call 803-366-7744 for show info. Go to phileosband.com for more on the band.
Left Bank
Turn now to the tomb of triple threats Friday with Heather Hines, Greg Ellis and King Trouble all live at Amelie’s Left Bank in Rock Hill.
This fairly new location for live music is downstairs at Amelie’s French Bakery at the corner of Main and Caldwell streets. Named to invoke the artistic aura of the left bank of the Seine River in Paris, this intriguing setting is located beneath the main bakery.
Enjoy the power of three musical offerings: Heather Hines of Charlotte, who previously fronted North Carolina folk band Dust & Ashes; Greg Ellis of Rock Hill, the frontman of Motel Glory who stirs together a potion of ’50’s rock plus ’90’s punk; and King Trouble, a locally based singer/songwriter whose very name invites interpretation, or at least imparts edge and attitude.
Experience the trio of musicians Friday at Amelie’s Left Bank, downstairs at Amelie’s French Bakery, 157 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Call 403-9409 or check ameliesfrenchbakery.com for details. For more on the music visit dustanddashesmusic.com; westerwood.bandcamp.com/Gregory-ellis; and kingtrouble13.bandcamp.com.
End Zone
Catawba River Monster makes an appearance live Saturday at The End Zone in Rock Hill. Van Brown, vocalist/guitarist, performs with Rick Wagoner, lead guitar/backing vocals; Jimmy Freeman, vocals/bass; and Mike Petrie, drums, to deliver almost every imaginable incarnation of rock and roll.
Brown says they will appear in costume, inviting fans to do the same. “We will have a guest,” he said: “Mike Taylor on sax.” Catawba River Monster plays Saturday for the Halloween party at The End Zone, 2354 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill. Call 803-321-8300 for more info.
Upcoming
Friday: Diana Wade at Songwriter Showcase/Open Mic with Host Michael Wayne Avery at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Oneppo Duo at Luke’s Sports Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; Jason Poore at McHale’s On Main, Rock Hill; HallowBaloo with DJ Nixx at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; Halloween Bash with Khaos Kings at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; The Rockaholics at Casual Water, Tega Cay; Sean Carrouth plus Eric Lovell & Tom Thonas at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Dirt Poor at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie.
Saturday: Raymond Franklin at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Catawba River Monster at The Endzone, Rock Hill; DJ Kardiak at Revolutions at The Galleria, Rock Hill; Fright Night with DJ EZ Kill, DJ Bass Canviss, more at Luke’s Bar & Grill; Halloween Party with Weekendz Band at John’s Place, Tega Cay-Fort Mill; Monster Bar Crawl (4 p.m. start) on Market Street in Baxter Village-Fort Mill; Shannon Warren Band at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie.
Sunday: David Williams at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba.
Monday: Boo Fun Fest at City Hall, downtown Lancaster.
