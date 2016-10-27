Motorcycle ride Saturday benefits Chester sheriff foundation

Organizers are expecting hundreds of riders Saturday for what is being called a “pro law enforcement” motorcycle ride in Chester County to raise money for the sheriff’s office non-profit foundation.
The Law Enforcement Support Ride is set to show police that people do support them, after many recent events that pit the public against the police, said Mitch Morgan, one of the organizers.
The ride was rescheduled from earlier in the month after Hurricane Matthew.
All proceeds on the 55-mile ride through Chester County go to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office Foundation. The foundation, started by residents to support Sheriff Alex Underwood’s programs, collected about $20,000 for bulletproof vests for officers in 2014 and 2015.
The ride leaves from Catawba Fish Camp on S.C. 9 just east of the Catawba River near Fort Lawn.
Cost of the ride is $20. Ride starts at 10 a.m. with registration beginning at 8 a.m.
