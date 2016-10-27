The Haven men’s shelter turns 10, with plans to expand at new Rock Hill site

The Haven men’s shelter, which focuses beyond providing a place to spend the night, now wants to help even more men in the community.
The Haven provides safe shelter for homeless men in York County and dedicates resources to giving them a brighter future, said Toni Elliot, executive director of The Haven.
“It’s not just a haven, it’s our community that we are supporting by helping men get off the streets,” she said. “It’s not just my task, it’s all of our task.”
The Haven, which is funded through donations, thanked its supporters during its 10th anniversary celebration Thursday at the Historic White Home in downtown Rock Hill. It was also a night to highlight the shelter’s past and future.
The Haven has enough room to house 12 men but is looking to expand to a larger facility able to hold more than 20 men in need, Elliot said. The shelter needs to raise at least $800,000 to fund its new 4,500- to 5,000-square-foot facility located on its recently purchased property at Albright and Blackmon roads.
Plans for the move have been in the works since 2011.
At times, the shelter has a waiting list of more than 20 men, said Jim Gill, chairman of The Haven’s board of directors.
“There’s always more men then we have room for,” Elliot said.
While many shelters exist for families, women and children, few exist strictly for men, she said.
“It seems the men are always forgotten,” Elliot said.
The Haven offers a 90-day program designed to help men accomplish their goals, Elliot said. Since it opened its doors, the Haven has helped close to 1,000 men.
“They have to put in a lot of effort to get back on their feet,” she said.
Some men that come to The Haven do have jobs and the shelter offers computer training and resume building as well as meals, counseling and substance-abuse treatment.
“It’s a return-to-society type of program,” Gill said. “There are plenty of men out there; we need to get this facility open.”
Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols said the new shelter is just another reflection of the community’s outreach.
“It’s tremendous for our community to have positive action steps like The Haven has taken over the last 10 years,” he said. “It adds so much to the lives of those that need support, and it’s a positive way of doing it.”
The Haven hopes to break ground on its new facility soon.
To support The Haven men’s shelter’s efforts and for more information, visit www.thehavenrh.org or call 803-328-0052.
Comments