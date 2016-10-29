Rock Hill officials say ‘water update’ notices aren’t coming from city

Some Rock Hill residents have been receiving notices about a “water update,” but city officials say there is no need for concern and that the business leaving the notices is not affiliated with the city.
Several residents have reported receiving yellow notices titled “WATER UPDATE,” according to a picture posted on the city of Rock Hill’s Twitter page Friday.
“Unfortunately, we’ve been unable to contact you,” the notice reads. “Please contact us within the next 72 hours.”
Recipients are then instructed to call “Ms. Burke” between certain hours on certain days.
The phone number listed is associated with a legitimate business that conducts water testing, according to Katie Quinn, a spokeswoman for the city of Rock Hill.
Some residents report receiving a notice titled "Water Update," directing you to call within the next 72 hours. This is NOT from the City. pic.twitter.com/7uLmFaoHSX— Rock Hill SC (@RockHillSCCity) October 28, 2016
“They’re trying to get people to purchase water testing products,” Quinn said. “This (notice) was concerning because it makes it seem like it’s urgent for the person to call back.”
Quinn said officials want residents to know that the notices are not associated with the city, and that there are no problems with the water.
“Our city water meets and exceeds standards,” Quinn said. “If you do want to have something tested, we’re more than happy to do that.”
Law enforcement has been made aware of the notices, Quinn said. She added that anyone who does business in the city must have a city business license, and that residents who are concerned can ask someone to see their license before doing business with them.
