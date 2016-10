Rock Hill's 'Sir DJ Nose' was a 'Picasso and a Michelangelo'

Sir Lawrence "DJ Sir Nose" Darby was laid to rest after a funeral at the Winthrop University Coliseum in Rock Hill on Saturday. The service drew hundreds of mourners to the basketball arena where Darby worked as a custodian for 16 years. Family and colleagues called the man, who also worked as a disc jockey, a man of integrity who worked hard and loved to entertain.