York Co. Coroner identifies victim, 55, in fatal wreck near Clover

The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal accident near Clover as Jeri Dawn Victor, 55, of York.
Victor was driving a 2002 Volvo that was hit in the head-on accident on Saturday afternoon by a 1991 Ford pickup, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. The pickup truck drove left of the center line and hit the Volvo, the patrol said.
The accident on S.C. 49 east of Clover also left two people injured, according to the patrol.
Rescue workers had to extract two of the victims from the vehicles.
Victor, who was wearing her seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An injured juvenile passenger in the Volvo and the driver of the pickup truck, identified as 77-year-old Harold Mize of York, were taken by ambulance to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, the patrol said.
The highway patrol is investigating.
