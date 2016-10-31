Rock Hill invites kids downtown for Boo-Haha festival

Cuddly catepillars, baby monkeys, bumblebees and lady bugs, mixed with a handful of ghouls, will descend on downtown Rock Hill Monday for Boo-Haha – a Halloween festival for youngsters that draws hundreds each year.
Billed as a safe place for trick-or-treating, more than 25 vendors will bring activities and sweet treats to the kiddos, including MAXX the 9-foot-5-inch Robot, visits from firefighers and the York County Library Bookmobile, among others.
The event will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Fountain Park.
Kids can show off their dress-up duds at the costume constests for infants through age 10. Registration begins at 5 p.m.
