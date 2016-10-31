Crews still investigating Rock Hill moped crash that left one injured

A Friday crash between a car and a moped that left the moped driver hospitalized is still under investigation, according to Rock Hill Police.
The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday on the 900 block of Heckle Boulevard, according to a police report. Officers found a blue moped on the ground in one of the northbound lanes of Heckle Boulevard.
Police say the driver, who was lying near the moped, had serious injuries, including a broken femur.
He was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, where his condition was unknown Monday.
A witness told officers that a southbound Chevrolet Impala turned left in front of the moped, causing the moped strike the passenger side of the car, the report states.
The Rock Hill Police Department’s accident reconstruction team is still investigating the crash. No charges had been filed as of Monday.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
