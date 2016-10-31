Candidates to square off at York chamber forum

The Greater York Chamber of Commerce will host an election week two-for-one deal Wednesday night.
The chamber is bringing together the top two candidates for a pair of important local elections to a public forum Wednesday night at York Middle School theater, 1010 Devinney Road.
Michael Fanning and Mark Palmer, who will square off on election day for S.C. State Senate Dist. 17, will speak at 6 p.m.
Rep. Mick Mulvaney and Fran Person, who are vying for South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District, will begin their portion of the forum at 7 p.m.
For more information, call 803-684-2590 or visit www.greateryorkchamber.com.
WANT TO GO?
For more information, call 803-684-2590 or visit www.greateryorkchamber.com.
Comments