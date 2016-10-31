Local

October 31, 2016 10:29 PM

Boo-HaHa treats kids to a safe Halloween event in downtown Rock Hill

Costumed caterpillars, bumblebees and lady bugs, mixed with a handful of ghouls and goblins, descended on downtown Rock Hill Monday for Boo-HaHa – a Halloween festival for youngsters that draws hundreds of costumed guests each year.

More than 25 vendors brought activities and treats to Fountain Park, including a visits from a robot, Rock Hill firefighters and the York County Library Bookmobile.

