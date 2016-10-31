Boo-HaHa treats kids to a safe Halloween event in downtown Rock Hill

Hundreds turned out in downtown Rock Hill for the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park on Monday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Zombie cop Callen DeStefano shows his scary face during the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
Wonder Woman Alexa Miller and her super dog Bella enjoy their night during the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
York County sheriff candidate Kevin Tolson, Dr. Kimberly Johnson and the Rev. Ronal King judge the costume contest during the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
Trick-or-treaters at the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
2 year old Caleb Tartamella poses with mom and a robot during the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
Iron Man Hunter Hayes, 4, throws a dart at to win a prize at one of the many booths during the annual Boo-HaHa festival in downtown Rock Hill Monday.
Abigail Aldridge, 2, dressed like a rodeo cowgirl during the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
Lizzy Turner takes a break to sample some Nerds during the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
Southern belle Bailey Ann Davenport stops to pose for a photo during the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
David Seager, 6, stands ready to pounce during the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
A costumed character at the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
Trick-or-treaters at the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
Ten-month-old Blaise Scahel gets a ride on dad’s shoulders during the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
Trick-or-treaters at the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
Darth Vader made an appearance during the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
The Ghostbusters stopped in during the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
Strange motorists during the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
Josh DeStafano comes dressed to scare during the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
Trick-or-treaters at the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
Trick-or-treaters at the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
Pikachu Sierra Dietz, 2, enjoys the evening during the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
Harrison Nielson, 2, dressed as the man in the yellow suit during the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
10-month-old Braylen Cloud dressed up for the event during the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
Even royalty couldn’t stay away. Two-year-old Kalen Santos, came dressed as Simba from “The Lion King” during the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
Even the smallest trick-or-treaters were welcome for the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
Brayden Deese has his picture taken during the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
Perjeonna Ivey wears a mask during the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
Chuck Boozer emcees of the costume contest during the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
7-year-old zombie Angelique Funderburk takes the stage during the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
Scary clown Kiana Stewart strikes a terrifying pose during the costume contest at the annual Boo HaHa Halloween festival at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
Hundreds turned out for the annual event. They came dressed as heroes, ghosts and goblins and everything in between.
