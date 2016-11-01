Biden to Rock Hill voters: with 7 days left, 'let's get up and vote'

Vice-President Joe Biden told hundreds of Democrats at a campaign stop in Rock Hill that "Americans don't scare easily" and with only seven days left until election day, they should "get up" and vote. During his second visit since September, Biden campaigned for South Carolina 5th Congressional District candidate Fran Person, who previously worked for the vice-president. U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn joined Biden and Person on stage at the Kenneth Monroe AME Zion Transformation Center in Rock Hill at the event.