Biden to Rock Hill voters: with 7 days left, 'let's get up and vote'

Vice-President Joe Biden told hundreds of Democrats at a campaign stop in Rock Hill that "Americans don't scare easily" and with only seven days left until election day, they should "get up" and vote. During his second visit since September, Biden campaigned for South Carolina 5th Congressional District candidate Fran Person, who previously worked for the vice-president. U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn joined Biden and Person on stage at the Kenneth Monroe AME Zion Transformation Center in Rock Hill at the event.
York Tech, NAACP leaders talk about pro-Confederacy group event

York Technical College and the Rock Hill NAACP met Monday to talk about an agreement for the college to allow the Sons of Confederate Veterans to hold its March 2017 conference on the Rock Hill campus. The NAACP voiced concerns about the event on a public campus by a group that supports the Confederate flag. After the meeting, leaders from both sides talked about the issue.

Rock Hill boutique owner attracts millions in sales and 'likes'

Rock Hill native Liz Carlson started Southern Fried Chics several years ago to sell her "trendy but affordable" styles, but shifted her focus online after a sales initiative on Facebook went viral and sales skyrocketed. The 38-year-old single mother now has more than 1.3 million likes on Facebook and sells to customers around the world.

Rock Hill's 'DJ Sir Nose' was a 'Picasso and a Michelangelo'

Sir Lawrence "DJ Sir Nose" Darby was laid to rest after a funeral at the Winthrop University Coliseum in Rock Hill on Saturday. The service drew hundreds of mourners to the basketball arena where Darby worked as a custodian for 16 years. Family and colleagues called the man, who also worked as a disc jockey, a man of integrity who worked hard and loved to entertain.

