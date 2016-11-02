Chester teen killed in Monday crash near Rock Hill

A Chester teenager was killed in a single-car crash near Rock Hill Monday, according to authorities.
The crash happened around 4:25 p.m. on Mobley Store Road about 2.5 miles south of Rock Hill, according to Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A 2008 Lincoln sedan driven by 17-year-old Eron Johnson, of Chester, was traveling west when the car went off the right side of the roadway, Miller said. The sedan struck a ditch, overturned and then struck a tree.
Johnson, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene from his injuries, Miller said. There were no other passengers in the car and no other vehicles involved.
York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said toxicology is pending.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
Comments