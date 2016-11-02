Inspired by father’s bravery, Rock Hill Salvation Army officer serves Matthew victims

Fifteen years later, Lt. Michael McGee still remembers the day his dad was called to serve after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
His father, Jim, a major in the Salvation Army in Virginia, received the call to serve the day of the attacks. The next day, Jim McGee was packed and ready to go.
So when Rock Hill’s Michael McGee heard a similar call a week ago, asking for his help to aid flooding victims in eastern North Carolina as a result of Hurricane Matthew, the response was automatic.
“It’s a privilege and an opportunity to get up and go serve with my hands,” McGee said. “I wanted to follow that tradition. If people have a need, we want to meet that need.”
McGee worked for eight days in eastern North Carolina, helping serve food and give guidance to those affected by the flooding that filled some streets with water as high as 20 feet.
I’m just a representative of hundreds of thousands of individuals who do this.
Lt. Mike McGee, Salvation Army of Rock Hill
Members of the North Carolina/South Carolina division of the Salvation Army, like McGee, can be called up to provide food and resources to those affected by natural disasters.
McGee received his phone call on a Friday afternoon. By Saturday morning, hehad loaded up a mobile response van and was on his way toward North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
While his two young children – Joshua, 3, and Anna, 2 – were safe at home with his wife, Lt. Rebecca McGee, Michael took part in a “mass feeding” push.
He served for a few days on the Outer Banks before relocating to Fayetteville, N.C., where he began the rest of his work in nearby Lumberton.
One Rock Hill company with ties to the area, Red-Line Chemical, spent time last month organizing a mass donation drive to help the affected area and its people.
Many victims are dealing with problems storing and preparing food, as well as inadequate housing, McGee said.
“We served a lot of the Section 8 housing, and some of the houses had a red “X” on it, and that meant people couldn’t go home,” McGee said. “FEMA would deem it unfit to live in. Sometimes, the water gets so high, there’s structural concerns.”
Back in Rock Hill, Rebecca McGee took charge of the Salvation Army office on Charlotte Avenue.
She said the couple served in a similar area in North Carolina shortly after their wedding, and the Outer Banks is “dear to our hearts.”
Sometimes, the kids Skyped with Mike to see where he was working. Rebecca says she told them he was helping people who needed it.
It was definitely a learning experience for me.
Lt. Rebecca McGee, Salvation Army of Rock Hill
“I got to see what it’s like to be one officer where two officers had been (in Rock Hill),” she said. “It was definitely a learning experience for me.”
Mike was transferred back to Rock Hill after a number of local grocery stores and restaurants were able to get back up and running in North Carolina.
He said it was an honor to serve the people, especially those who were dealing with grief or homelessness.
“I’m just a representative of hundreds of thousands of individuals who do this,” McGee said. “I’m glad I could be on the ground.”
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
