Mulvaney, Person debate in York just days before 5th Congressional District election

0:21 She can't help but help animals in need Pause

0:56 Saluda Street welcomes Vice President Joe Biden to Rock Hill

3:00 York Tech, NAACP leaders talk about pro-Confederacy group event

1:23 Rock Hill boutique owner attracts millions in sales and 'likes'

2:48 Video: Hawgs of the Week (from Week 10)

1:12 Clover High trainer talks about saving unresponsive student athlete

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

1:06 What to do when you meet a python