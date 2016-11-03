Wife of murder suspect at Rock Hill hearing: 'I am not scared of him'

Murder suspect Richard David Estes, 32, accused of killing his wife's lover Michael Tyson Dilda, 30, in October, received a $50,000 surety bond and house arrest at a bond hearing Thursday in York. Richard Estes' wife Christina Estes, told Judge John C. Hayes that she was not scared of her husband after Hayes said he could not grant bond, unless she testified that she would not feel threatened if Richard Estes was out of jail. Richard Estes had two black eyes at the hearing, which Hayes acknowledged had occurred in jail when Estes was "beat up."