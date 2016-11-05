Rock Hill house fire displaces family of three

Two adults and a child are displaced after a fire damaged their home on Graham Street in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Fire Department.
The blaze that began around noon Friday caused damage to the kitchen and the laundry room, while smoke damage affected the entire residence, officials said.
The fire originated in an electrical panel in the kitchen, according to fire department spokesperson Mark Simmons.
Simmons said the American Red Cross is assisting the family.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
