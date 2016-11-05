Pratt named as new president, CEO of Family Trust Federal Credit Union

Penny Pratt, of Sumter, has been named president and CEO of Family Trust Federal Credit Union.
Pratt, who will replace veteran Lee Gardner at the helm, will begin her role as CEO in mid-January. Gardner led Family Trust for 37 years.
“We knew it would be difficult to find a new CEO of Lee Gardner’s caliber,” said Brown Simpson Jr., board chairman. “With Penny, we found a leader who is as strong in strategic planning and operations as she is in employee development and member relations.”
Pratt, who holds more than 30 years of financial industry experience, is currently executive vice president and chief operating officer of SAFE Federal Credit Union.
Pratt has worked at SAFE since 2007. She previously worked at Xerox Federal Credit Union and Rochester Community Savings Bank.
She earned an undergraduate degree in Business Administration from State University of N.Y. at Oswego, and a Master of Business Administration and Policy from State University of N.Y., Empire State College.
Gardner joined Family Trust in 1979, back when it was known as Rock Hill Printing and Finishing Co. Federal Credit Union.
During his tenure, the credit union became known as Family Trust, acquired a community charter that opened the membership to anyone who lives, works, worships or goes to school in York County, and has grown to more than $440 million in assets. The credit union now has seven branches and 50,000 members.
“Family Trust is committed to giving back to the community and I’m confident Penny will continue that tradition,” Gardner said. “Her contributions prove she has a heart for community service.”
Comments