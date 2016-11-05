Back-yard goats and youngsters trip trap to goat show (PHOTOS)

Kaylee Hunter, 13, of Laurens, hugs her goat "Percy" Saturday at the Carolina Classic Open Goat Show at B&S Farms in Chester.
Kimber Vicars, 5, of Jonesville, takes a break with her goat "Charlie" Saturday at the Carolina Classic Open Goat Show at B&S Farms in Chester.
Bryson Vicars holds his goat at the Carolina Classic Open Goat Show Saturday at B&S Farms in Chester.
A girl walks with her goat Saturday at the Carolina Classic Open Goat Show at B&S Farms in Chester.
Caroline Huffstetler, 5, of Rock Hill, hugs her goat Saturday at the Carolina Classic Open Goat Show at B&S Farms in Chester.
A group of children stand with their goats as a judge picks out the best Saturday at the Carolina Classic Open Goat Show at B&S Farms in Chester.
Running through an obstacle course, Taylor Davis tries to keep up with her four-legged friend on Saturday at the Carolina Classic Open Goat Show.
A goat stands with its owner Saturday at the Carolina Classic Open Goat Show at B&S Farms in Chester.
A child runs an obstacle course with her goat Saturday at the Carolina Classic Open Goat Show at B&S Farms in Chester.
Participants at the Carolina Classic Open Goat Show stand with their animals on Saturday.
Caroline Huffstetler, 5, of Rock Hill, watches a show Saturday at the Carolina Classic Open Goat Show at B&S Farms in Chester.
Children stand with their goats Saturday at the Carolina Classic Open Goat Show at B&S Farms in Chester.
A young girl shows off her goat Saturday at the Carolina Classic Open Goat Show at B&S Farms in Chester.
A participant at the Carolina Classic Open Goat Show in Chester walks with her goat on Saturday.
A young girl shows off her goat Saturday at the Carolina Classic Open Goat Show at B&S Farms in Chester.
A child walks with her goat Saturday at the Carolina Classic Open Goat Show at B&S Farms in Chester.
Kimber Vicars, 5, of Jonesville, watches a show with her goat "Charlie" Saturday at the Carolina Classic Open Goat Show at B&S Farms in Chester.
A child talks to her goat Saturday at the Carolina Classic Open Goat Show at B&S Farms in Chester.
