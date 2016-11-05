York County business notes: STEM foundation will host free Robotics workshop, basketball camp next Saturday

The STEM Achievement Foundation will host a free Robotics Workshop and basketball camp Saturday, Nov. 12 at Sullivan Middle School.
The program, which is designed for kids in grades 1-6, will begin 8:30 a.m.
To learn more about the workshop and camp, call (864) 569-6024 or email info@stemachievement.org.
Rock Hill haircolorist given special honor
Rock Hill’s Lacey Phifer of Salon Naman was recently honored as a Redken Certified Haircolorist.
Such colorists study under professionals in the inudstry to help introduce clients to the latest color trends and techniques. The certification is awarded after a test process.
“We are thrilled to welcome Lacey Phifer as an official Redken Certified Haircolorist! We encourage those in the Rock Hill area to take advantage of this exclusive access to a superior colorist to gather her techniques for recreating the top looks seen on the streets of Manhattan while also learning the latest in coloring trends and techniques,” said Sheri Doss, Vice President of Education for Redken. “When booking a color appointment with a Redken Certified Haircolorist, no matter the look they are striving for, clients know they are in the best hands for the best results and superior salon service.”
Rock Hill law firm named in U.S. News list
Rock Hill’s Sipe Law Firm was named in the 2017 edition of U.S. News - Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms.”
The law firm has appeared in the list since the 2010 inaugural edition.
The principal of Sipe Law Firm, W. Henry (Hank) Sipe III, has over 28 years of experience in estate planning, estate and trust administration, business and corporate law, and tax.
