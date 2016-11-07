Kannapolis minister offers a free ride to the polls, but there’s one condition

A Kannapolis minister is promising his church will be giving people free rides to the polls Tuesday – but only if they’re voting Republican.
Otherwise, Pastor Tim Jones of Resurrection Baptist Church says you can find your own ride.
Jones is also defying critics who point out that tax-exempt entities such as churches aren’t supposed to endorse candidates.
“Although I don’t support all of Trump’s ideas, I don’t support any of Clinton’s!” Jones said in a Facebook post.
“I am receiving several ‘hate’ messages and that shows just how divided our nation is. Our country is a democracy and we are privileged to be able to vote freely. We respect your decision to vote for your candidate and we choose to vote our moral convictions.”
Resurrection Baptist posted a notice on Nov. 3 that Jones would “personally pick you up on our bus” if voters needed a ride to the polls on Nov. 8.
“The only stipulation,” the church says, “is you vote against abortion, corruption, excessive gun control, Obamacare and career political criminals! Otherwise you will have to take a cab! Our church is NOT ashamed to stand up and support Donald Trump!”
Jones told WSOC in Charlotte that he has gotten support from his congregation, despite the fact that churches are prohibited from endorsing candidates because they’re tax-exempt.
Jones told WSOC that rule doesn’t apply to Resurrection Church because it’s independent and not tax-exempt.
“We are an independent, fundamental Baptist church here,” Jones said.
According to the IRS, churches are automatically tax-exempt unless they are engaged in illegal activities, profit a private individual, spend a substantial part of their activity attempting to influence legislation, or intervene in political campaigns.
