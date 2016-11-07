Moped driver seriously injured after crashing into pickup in Rock Hill

1:45 Welcome to Moe's at Lake Wylie Pause

2:39 Wife of murder suspect at Rock Hill hearing: 'I am not scared of him'

3:03 Fort Mill man receives 45 years for beating, burning death of girlfriend

0:56 Saluda Street welcomes Vice President Joe Biden to Rock Hill

1:46 York teenager plays football day after finding dad's body

9:14 Sheriff and coroner share update on Todd Kohlhepp case

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

1:59 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel