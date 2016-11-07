Moped driver seriously injured after crashing into pickup in Rock Hill

A moped driver was seriously injured after crashing into a pickup Sunday afternoon, according to Rock Hill Police.
The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Celanese and Mount Gallant roads, according to a police report.
The driver of a 2014 Nissan Frontier told officers he was traveling east on Celanese Road in the far right lane when a moped turned right onto Celanese Road from Mount Gallant Road without yielding the right of way, according to the report. The Nissan driver stopped abruptly, avoiding the moped.
The moped then entered the center eastbound lane and the driver of the Nissan started to pass the moped, police said. The driver of the moped again failed to yield the right of way when he tried turning right, and struck the rear left side of the truck.
The driver of the moped, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken by ambulance to Piedmont Medical Center, police said. The extent of the driver’s injuries was not known Monday.
Police say the driver of the moped was found to be a contributor to the collision. There was no word on possible charges.
The crash came less than a week after another moped driver was airlifted following a crash on Heckle Boulevard.
