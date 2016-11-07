United Way to open 10th annual Rock Hill warming center for homeless men

The United Way of York County is opening its 10th annual warming center for homeless men attempting to find reprieve from the cold this winter.
The warming center will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church on 1232 Curtis Street in Rock Hill. The center will be open each night at 6 p.m. from Nov. 13 through the winter months.
Volunteers are needed to serve nightly meals. Donations of specific items are encouraged.
This will be the 10th winter that United Way of York County has coordinated the program to serve the homeless. Last year, the center served 130 unduplicated men.
For more information about how to help, visit www.UnitedWayofYC.org or contact Bethel United Methodist Church at (803) 327-4881.
