Election 2016: York County voters line up to make their choice in ‘crucial’ decision

Almost 100 people were in line as Election Day polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Stateline precinct in at Flint Hill Baptist Church in Fort Mill, in what many voters said was an historic presidential election.
Some voters started lining up before 6 a.m. And though the ballot included many races from Congress through school board, voters after casting their ballots talked exclusively about Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in the presidential race.
Raychelle Leonard, 39, a longtime voter who works for the probation office, was first in line and said that voting is her “civic duty.”
Daniel Moore, 30, who works in marketing and has voted since he turned 18, said that this year’s election is “crucial” to America’s future.
“We need a big change in this country and I voted for Trump,” Moore said.
Barry Rollins, 55, and his wife, Liz Rollins, arrived before 6 a.m. to wait in line and be among the first voters at Stateline. Barry Rollins, a small business owner, said that “I’m a big Second Amendment guy,” so he voted for Trump.
Liz Rollins, who works in health care, said people “can't complain” if they don’t vote. Unlike her husband, she did not care to share who she voted for.
Jimmy Chavez, 38, a longtime voter who works in construction, said that voting is important to democracy.
“This country is about one person, one vote,” Chavez said. “I voted for Hillary Clinton and the Democrats.”
At the Flint Hill Fire Station polling precinct in Fort Mill, action was brisk with voters shortly after polls opened.
Melanie Kay, 40, a pharmacist who said that this is her third time voting, said elections are important because everyone does not have the same views and opinions, but everyone counts who votes.
“The Supreme Court and how it is made up after this election is very important to me,” Kay said.
Phil Cloninger, 67, a voter for almost a half century who is an engineer, said this year’s vote is important because of “the direction of the country.” Cloninger said he voted for Donald Trump because he believes Trump will take the country in the direction it needs to go..
“My main issues are lower taxes and a strong national defense and Donald Trump is better on both,” Cloninger said.
Lesley Schenck, who declined to give her age yet works in finance, said that she voted because she “wanted to make a difference” in the country.
“I voted for Hillary Clinton,” Schenck said.
Charlotte Sallis, 63, a longtime voter who works in real estate, said that “every vote counts and mine counts as much as anyone.”
Sallis declined to say who she voted for but said plainly, “I am a Republican.”
Tyrone Dixon, 41, a longtime voter and retired military man, said he was “not happy this year really with either of the two choices,” but he believed it important to cast his vote as a citizen. Dixon declined to say who he voted for.
Lachan Byrd, 55, who owns her own health care business, said she has voted since 1980 and never missed.
“This is the most important election because just the flow and ebb of the country has kind of gotten off track...” Byrd said. “There’s a certain values and morals that we need to live by and it can’t be based on going backwards; we need to move forward. We have done a great job these last eight years and I just hope that the momentum continues to move forward.”
Byrd did not say who she voted for, but added from her endorsement of the last eight years: “I think everybody knows.”
Katelynd Branum, 28, a teacher who said she has voted previously, said values are important in America and that she wanted to make sure that she voted.
“It is important to make your vote count and I voted for Trump,” Branum said.
Michael Scharff, 48, who is disabled and a longtime voter for decades, said, “This is one of the most crucial elections I have ever been involved in. There is a real difference between the two candidates that hasn’t been there in a long time. I think it was very important to make my vote for a Democrat.”
Scharrf was asked who he voted for.
"Hillary," Scharrff said.
