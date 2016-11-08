SLED investigating case of voter fraud in Rock Hill by man, 68

State and local authorities are investigating a case of alleged voter fraud in Rock Hill.
A 68-year-old Rock Hill man is accused of voting via absentee ballot and voting again in person, according to law enforcement records.
York County sheriff's deputies were called to the York County voter registration office on Nov. 1, according to a sheriff’s report. The director of the office told deputies a 68-year-old Rock Hill man had requested an absentee ballot on May 27, signed the ballot and had it witnessed on Oct. 12.
The man mailed the ballot back to election officials and they received it on Oct. 15, deputies said.
Officials told deputies the man voted in person at the voter registration office in York on Oct. 10, just two days before he had the signature on his absentee ballot witnessed.
“This puts (the suspect) voting twice in the 2016 General Election, which is against state and federal laws,” the report states.
The case was forwarded to the State Law Enforcement Division. A SLED spokesman confirmed Tuesday that the agency had received the request and is investigating.
No charges have been filed as of Tuesday afternoon. The report did not indicate which candidates the man is accused of twice voting for.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
