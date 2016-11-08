Anne Cash, dedicated York Co. volunteer for troops, families, dies of cancer at 69

Anne Cash, a dedicated volunteer for York County military troops and their families, died late Sunday at 69 after a battle with cancer.
Cash was a leader with the Family Readiness Group for the Army National Guard 178th Combat Engineers, a battalion based in Rock Hill with armories in Fort Mill, Chester, and Lancaster. Cash spearheaded efforts to help soldiers and families for decades, but became a central figure in assistance after the units were repeatedly deployed after the Sept. 11, 20011 terrorist attacks.
In the past 15 years, Cash raised tens of thousands of dollars for soldiers and families.
A Fort Mill native, Cash was honored by county and state leaders for her service to the military that included decades with the Fort Mill and Rock Hill American Legion and VFW posts.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill, with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Burial is at Grandview Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the 178th Family Readiness Group, 126 Museum Road, Rock Hill, S.C., 29732.
