Voters in York, Lancaster counties talk about their choice for president

As voters across the region cast their ballots in Tuesday’s General Election, The Herald asked them why they made their decision. Here’s what they said, in their own words.
Brenda Stiers, 56, Rock Hill, voted for Clinton - voted Obama 2012
“Most important to me is security for the United States and also the global warming crisis. I believe she would help us get solar energy to Americans who need it.”
Catherine Stiers, 21, Rock Hill, voted for Clinton - first-time voter
“I would say she has more experience. I don’t think Donald Trump has enough political experience whereas Hillary does.”
Marilyn Olson, 65, retired nurse – Rock Hill, voted for Trump – voted Romney 2012
“I am not for abortion, and Hillary was talking about aborting babies two months before birth. What are they going to do, kill babies? I’m voting for the platform, not the person.”
Fred Olson, 68, Real estate broker—Rock Hill, voted for Trump — voted Romney 2012
“I look for honesty from the candidate. I don’t agree with a lot of the things (Trump) has done in the past, but that’s in the past. In my mind, he’s not a criminal and that’s what I’m afraid of from Hillary.”
Kyle Audette, 39, Fort Mill, who works in human resources and has voted all his adult life, said that voting is “our civic duty to have the right people to represent us at all levels.” Audette said that the best representative for the people of the country is Clinton.
Jonathan Olson, 45, delivery driver —Rock Hill, voted for Trump — voted Romney 2012
“As a veteran though, I’m worried (Trump) said he’d ‘bomb the crap’ out of the Middle East, I think Benghazi is a big issue. We need to defend our troops.”
Dolores Holmes, 49, Fort Mill school custodian, voted for Clinton — voted Obama 2012
“I don’t like how Trump was insulting the handicapped.”
Zach Brown, 29, biomedical engineer, Rock Hill, voted for Gary Johnson —voted Obama 2012
“Johnson seemed the most reasonable out of the candidates. He’s not as sensational as Hillary or Trump. Mostly, I believe in marijuana legalization and decriminalization. Also internet regulation—net neutrality. He just seems more professional.”
Nakia Ford, 37, call center manager, Rock Hill, voted for Clinton
“I like her morality better than Trump’s. For the most part, we didn’t hear their policies, we heard their personalities. But I like her stance with education.”
Gerry Wright, 46, of Tega Cay, who works in IT, voted for Clinton. “She just seems like the better candidate for me.”
Patricia Jennings, 63, of Lake Wylie, retired but working as a cashier, voted for Trump. “Hillary is a crook and she has too much power as it is.”
Julia Cienfuegos, 36, of Clover, homemaker, said Trump was not her first choice, but “that’s who the party put forth.” She said she doesn’t believe Hillary acts in the best interest of the country. Plus, she supports a conservative Supreme Court justice nomination. “He genuinely cares about this country and doesn’t have the same ties to be controlled and manipulated” like in the Middle East, she said of Trump. “He’s tough on immigration, and I think he’ll support and defend out constitution better.”
Anthony Broccardo, 19, of Lake Wylie, is a student and works at Papa John’s Pizza. As a first-time voter in a presidential election, he said he didn’t care for either candidate but decided on Trump. “I really didn’t like all the corruption on Hillary, and she flip-flops on what she believes in.”
Leroy Skeete, 63, of Clover, who is retired, said he is a “true diehard Democrat” and voted for Clinton. “Donald Trump can not be our president. I’m from New York, and I know he’s a conman. He’s very dishonest. I believe Hillary Clinton is the only person who can continue what Barak Obama did for us.”
Barnett Hughes, 52, retired, Rock Hill, voted for Trump —Voted Romney 2012
“Gun control - (Trump) is for it. You got to have guns in America for citizens. I support the second amendment. The older I get, the more conservative I become.”
Cassandra Rose, 23, property manager, Rock Hill, voted for Trump —voted Romney 2012
“I agree with him more than any other candidate…and really it’s just I don’t like what Hillary stands for. I wish I was more informed, I’ll admit it.”
Candace McKinney, 24, sales administrator, Rock Hill, voted for Clinton —voted Obama 2012
“(Clinton) is the lesser of two evils. She’s more for the working family and children. She’s more experienced too. I needed three years’ experience for my job, (Trump) should have to do the same.”
Phyllis Melodia, 65, retired CMC employee, Indian Land, voted for Trump —voted Romney 2012
“I want to make America great again. What else can I say?”
Kevin Purdy, 48, automotive management, Rock Hill, voted for Trump —first-time voter
“Because of the shape America’s in and all the crooks in D.C., Hillary needs to go to jail. For her emails and what she did to those men in Benghazi. Trump doesn’t have any corruption as far as political stuff. I wouldn’t mind having a female president, just not her. She needs to do time in jail.”
Charlotte Sallis, 63, a longtime voter who works in real estate, said that “every vote counts and mine counts as much as anyone.” Sallis declined to say who she voted for but said, “I am a Republican.”
Tyrone Dixon, 41, a longtime voter and retired military man, said he was “not happy this year really with either of the two choices,” but he believed it important to cast his vote. Dixon declined to say who he voted for.
Lesley Fagan, 31, works at a CVS Pharmacy, Rock Hill, voted for Trump —Voted Romney 2012
“I voted for Trump, but not happily. It didn’t matter to me, after the Benghazi scam, I want to keep her out of office.”
Sandra Culbertson, 72, retired, Rock Hill, voted for Trump —voted Romney 2012
“I think fiscally I’m more of a Republican. Socially, I’m not. I usually vote for bigger than social things in presidential election. I would have liked to vote for somebody else.”
Angelica Redfarn, 22, a Winthrop student, Rock Hill, voted for Jill Stein —voted Obama 2012
“A lot of my beliefs go with what (Stein) represents. Definitely not voting for Clinton—she called my people ‘super predators’. I can’t get down with that.”
Joe Redfarn (Angelica’s father), 60, retired, Rock Hill, voted for Trump —Voted Obama 2012
“(Trump)’s the lesser of two evils. With Hillary, there’s too many red flags. They’re both clowns, though.”
Jordan Sheek, 18, works in an autoshop, York, voted for Trump —First-time voter
“Yes, he’s more of a business person, but there’s been so much on Hillary’s wrap-sheet. I wish (Trump) would have kept his mouth shut with some things, but he’s a businessman and he’ll do what it takes to get what he wants. He’s not the kind of person I want, but he’s better than Hillary.”
Chris Race, 64, automotive management, Rock Hill, voted for Trump —voted Romney 2012
“Our security and border safety—we need to vet people before they come in. (Trump) will help with the deficit and Obamacare needs to be cast aside.”
Mike Hakey, 51, York County Council on Aging, Rock Hill, voted for Trump —voted Romney 2012
“Drain the swamp. (Clinton) is a crook and she should be in jail. She should have higher standards than the rest of us. This is the first time I’ve voted for a candidate I really liked.”
Denise Shambor, 51, Customer service, Rock Hill, voted for Trump —Voted McCain 2008
“Trump is blunt. I’m just hoping he can make a difference, you know?”
James Costa, 28, construction worker, Rock Hill resident, voted for Trump —Voted Romney 2012
“I want to see if (Trump) can fix what Obama tore up.”
Ryan Barnes, 29, HVAC Technician, Rock Hill, voted for Trump —first-time voter
“All these illegal immigrants work in restaurants and places, they can’t even speak English. It’s more rampant than people think.”
Rick Lang, 62, Rock Hill, voted for Trump —voted Romney 2012
“Obamacare, the military, abortion, the supreme court justice choice; these are the issues. (Trump) is a nut, but he’s not a crooked nut.”
Brenda Munn, 73, retired, Rock Hill, voted for Trump —Voted Romney 2012
“Trump all the way. We got to keep the church doors open.”
Samantha Conyers, 46, teacher, Rock Hill, voted for Clinton
“Think about the things she said about education. Especially with what she’s promised for special needs students. We have to work with all students.”
Alex McCleod, 22, full-time student, Rock Hill, voted for Clinton - voted Obama 2012
“I omitted all the state and local elections, But I like Clinton’s background in government.”
Linda Vaughn, 73, retired,Van Wyck
“I will just tell you I voted Democratic. I grew up in a family of Democrats, and I guess I’m just being loyal to the party. But I always vote who I think will do the best. I’ve voted for Republicans in the past…I’ve had my reservations about both candidates.”
Erica Ja-Ki, 22, Ross employee, recent Winthrop grad, Van Wyck, voted for Clinton —voted Obama 2012
“I think it’s quite obvious why I didn’t go with Mr. Trump. I’m not a supporter of what he stands for. I’m an African American woman.”
Jane Straight, 61, retired, Van Wyck, voted for Trump —Voted Romney 2012
“I originally wanted to vote for (Gary) Johnson. Nobody likes the candidates; I wish they’d forget about them. There’s third party candidates too… I’m extremely liberal about the things I’m liberal about, and I’m extremely conservative about the things I’m conservative about. So I guess that makes me a libertarian…I think a buffoon would be safer than a crook. Maybe not. We shall see.”
Eddie Mingo, 38, ultrasonic operator, Lancaster, voted for Clinton – voted Obama 2012
“More or less, I don’t like the way Donald Trump handles women. I have a daughter.”
Katie Harris, 48, banker, Lancaster, voted for Clinton —Voted Obama 2012
“I think (Clinton) is more experienced, and (Trump) is just totally out of control.”
LaQueshia Jacobs, 32, Lancaster, supervisor at a mortgage company, voted for Clinton —voted Obama 2012
“By now it’s probably redundant, but I don’t like Trump’s approach. The way he’s said things about the handicapped and women…there’s some things we’re ashamed of or shouldn’t have said, but he keeps on.”
Comments