York, Lancaster counties crucial to handing Mulvaney 3rd term in Congress

Riding a wave of positive support from York and Lancaster County voters, Rep. Mick Mulvaney easily maintained control of his seat in South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District.
As of late Tuesday night, Mulvaney led by a 2-to-1 margin over Democratic challenger Fran Person. Person issued a statement thanking his supports for their efforts.
Mulvaney, who won the seat in 2010 by defeating longtime Democrat John Spratt, successfully won re-election bids in 2012 and 2014.
Although Person was able to secure wins in Fairfield and Lee counties, they were not nearly enough to break through Mulvaney’s sway in the district, particularly in York and Lancaster counties. Mulvaney was unavailable for comment by press deadline.
Person issued a written statement, saying he was “humbled and honored” to run for the seat.
“To all of our volunteers and supporters: we could not have made it this far without each and every one of you,” said Person. “We’ll never forget your incredible hard work, support, and enthusiasm. While we hoped that the results would be different, everyone should feel proud of this campaign.”
Mulvaney led by 30,000 votes at one point. He led by a 3-to-1 margin in York County.
The district covers Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Newberry, Spartanburg, Sumter, Union and York counties.
Mulvaney picked up strong turnouts in Cherokee, York, Chester, Lancaster, Kershaw and Sumter counties. Spartanburg County had not yet reported its results by press time. Mulvaney held his election watch party at Brews Tavern in Indian Land.
Person was running his first political campaign: He served for eight years as an aide to Vice President Joe Biden. Biden visited Rock Hill twice in the past two months, stumping for Person.
Barnes served for eight years as a city councilman in Columbia three decades ago. Barnes accrued just under 4,000 votes.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District winner
Mick Mulvaney
Affiliation: Republican Party
Age: 49
Campaign website: mulvaneyforcongress.com
Family: Wife, Pam; 16-year-old triplets
Hometown: Indian Land; from Charlotte, N.C.
Political experience: SC House '06-'08; SC Senate '08-'10; U.S. House '11-present
Education: Georgetown University; University of North Carolina Law School; Harvard Business School
