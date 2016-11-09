Behind the numbers: Graphs show how York, Chester, Lancaster voters changed election

York, Chester and Lancaster county voters made their voices heard in record numbers on Election Night Tuesday, but officials say a lack of competitive local races and a divided presidential campaign were to blame for a dip in voter percentage turnout.
Although all three counties saw record numbers of actual ballots cast, both York and Chester counties recorded shrinking turnout percentages dating back to 2008.
In the race for president, Republican Donald Trump coasted to a 14-percentage-point victory in South Carolina over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
But the percentage of registered voters coming out to the polls dipped for the second straight general election for York (68.44 percent) and Chester (68.26 percent) counties. Both counties saw voter turnouts above 70 percent in 2012, and even higher numbers in 2008.
“There weren’t a lot of races where anyone felt there was any real competition,” said Terry Graham, Chester County elections director. “That played a part.”
Outside of the presidential election, there were fewer reasons to get registered voters out to the polls, according to Beth Covington with the York County Voter Registration and Elections Office.
“If you didn’t have a strong opinion about the presidential race, it made it a lot easier to not show up and cast a ballot,” she said. “When you have a ballot full of competition and know that if you go the polls, you could make a difference in the outcome, you’re a lot more apt to come out and cast a ballot.”
The only major local race was that in South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District between U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney of Indian Land and Democratic challenger Fran Person of Tega Cay.
While Person was South Carolina’s top-funded congressional challenger, Mulvaney romped to victory, picking up nearly 60 percent of the vote compared to Person’s 38.75 percent.
Person’s campaign was helped when his former boss, Vice President Joe Biden, came to Rock Hill twice. But Mulvaney’s base was strong. He comfortably earned his third term thanks to a big turnout in York and Lancaster counties.
Mulvaney’s margin of victory was “enormous” and represented a repudiation of U.S. President Barack Obama’s two terms in office, according to Wes Climer, who won an uncontested race Tuesday for S.C. Senate District 15.
“Mulvaney just ran away with it,” said Climer. “What’s responsible for that is, he’s accessible and he does what he says he’s going to do.”
In York County, 114,331 ballots were cast, creating a voter turnout of 68.44 percent of the county's 167,053 registered voters.
Below are a few races that were too close to call late Tuesday night before unofficial results were clear around midnight.
Fanning defends seat for S.C. Senate District 17
Longtime educator Mike Fanning successfully defended his seat in the race for S.C. Senate District 17.
Fanning, 49, received 53.27 percent of the vote compared to his Republican challenger and Iraqi war veteran Mark Palmer , who took 46.58 percent.
Senate District 17 includes part of York County, including southern Rock Hill and the area surrounding York, and all of Chester and Fairfield counties.
While Palmer squeaked out a narrow advantage in York County (9,837 to 9,791), Fanning was able to hold onto blue strongholds in Chester and Fairfield counties.
It was the second win at the polls for Fanning in about five months. Fanning unseated 16-year incumbent Sen. Creighton Coleman of Winnsboro in the June Democratic primary runoff.
Palmer, 57, of York, recently received an endorsement from S.C Gov. Nikki Haley, who said the U.S. Army National Guard veteran would be a “strong ally” in Columbia.
The State Law Enforcement Division confirmed earlier this month it is investigating claims that Fanning is accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl years ago while he was a teacher at Estill High School in Hampton County. Fanning has declined to respond to the charges.
Fanning lives near Great Falls. Palmer lives in York and works in Rock Hill. The state Senate term is four years.
Slim majority approves doubled term lengths for York County Council
York County joined the majority of South Carolina in voting to approve doubled term lengths for its county councilmembers.
Voters narrowly approved the measure, with 50.62 percent voting “Yes” on the referendum that will allow council members to serve for four-year terms instead of two.
Anderson County is now the only South Carolina county in which county council members serve two-year terms. Voters in that county defeated the referendum with 57 percent voting against.
There are many business-related projects before the County Council that need the constant and continuous focus of our elected officials,” he said. “That’s difficult on a 2-year cycle.
Rob Youngblood, president of the York County Chamber of Commerce
This was the first time since the late 1980s that York County voters had the chance to decide the council’s term lengths. Similar proposals were on the ballot in 1984 and 1988, and a draft ballot with a referendum was found for the 1980 election.
Although the county entertained discussion of the matter six years ago, it never reached the 2010 ballot.
Business leaders, local leaders and most of the county council members themselves were in favor of the move, saying it was helpful for new members to acclimate themselves to public service in a new role.
Cole wins over Hammond in Rock Hill school board race
Windy Cole won the area’s lone contested school board race with a 56.39 percent majority over challenger Hank Hammond.
Cole won 3,506 total votes, compared to Hammond’s 2,688 votes.
