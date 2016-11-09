Want to honor veterans? Winthrop University will host public ceremony Thursday

Two student-focused groups are hosting a veterans ceremony Thursday morning at Winthrop University.
The Student Veterans of Winthrop University and Military, Adult and Transfer Services will hold a ceremony honoring veterans’ service 11 a.m. Thursday at Byrnes Auditorium.
Friday is Veterans Day.
The ceremony will be led by retired Marine Corps Major Mike Hemlepp, who will read the names of service members from North and South Carolina who sacrificed their lives during the Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom conflicts.
Winthrop University president Dan Mahony will give closing remarks.
The ceremony is organized by Katie Sardelli, director of Military, Adult, and Transfer Services. In addition to Thursday’s ceremony, the campus has recognized veterans this week by marking several campus trees with a yellow ribbon and bow.
Students and faculty have sponsored a ribbon or dedicated a tree, with all proceeds donated to a local veterans charity on behalf of the Student Veterans of Winthrop University organization.
There also will be small note cards attached to American flags which will line Scholars Walk on Friday with special messages from faculty, staff and students.
Winthrop’s student veterans will enjoy breakfast and lunch on Thursday thanks to local restaurants who donated meals. Organizers thanked Groucho’s, Chick-Fil-A at Cherry Road and ARAMARK for their recognition of the service of our student veterans.
For information, contact Sardelli at sardellik@winthrop.edu or call her at (803) 323-4786.
Comments