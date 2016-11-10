Everything is free at Rock Hill Cheer for Children’s ‘Gratitude' event

There is an event Saturday in Rock Hill where no money is needed. Everything is free.
Cheer for Children’s "Gratitude," annually has a packed South Pointe High School’s gymnasium with people from infants to those in their 90s. All for one reason -- togetherness.
There will be food and games and dancing and cheers and nobody is excluded.
“We say it simply, everybody is invited, and everything is free,” said Winslow Schock, the Rock Hill chiropractor who started Cheer for Children 24 years ago along with his wife, Glenda.
Gratitude is held annually to bring people together and kick of the season of thankfulness. South Pointe’s student body is among many community and civic groups who volunteer to make the day memorable and, above all, fun.
Schock describes it as a dance and pep rally for all ages.
Cheer for Children is a nonprofit that has been honored by the S.C. Secretary of State as one ff its “angels” for using 98 percent of all it raises for giving.
The event runs from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at South Pointe High School, 801 Neely Road, Rock Hill. For information call 803-517-8000 or visit cheer4children.net.
