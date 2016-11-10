Burning ban extends to York, Chester counties

The South Carolina Forestry Commission has expanded its State Forester’s Burning Ban from five Upstate counties to all Piedmont counties, including York and Chester, effective Thursday evening.
The ban also applies to Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, and Union counties.
State Forester Gene Kodama expanded the ban Thursday afternoon after a wildfire on Pinnacle Mountain at Table Rock State Park had grown from 15 to 250 acres over 24 hours. There was also a fast-growing wildfire in Pickens County.
Residents from the Upstate to the Midlands and even as far south as Aiken are reporting seeing and smelling a pervasive smoky haze that has been intensifying slightly for the last 24 hours.
S.C. Forestry Commission officials confirm that the smoke is coming from several dozen wildfires in western North Carolina, northeastern Georgia and southeastern Tennessee. There are currently no large wildfires or prescribed burns occurring in South Carolina.
Forestry Commission Fire Chief Darryl Jones said the smoke likely will not dissipate until the Appalachian wildfires are controlled, the northwesterly winds change direction and/or the state receives significant rainfall.
Weather forecasts include extremely low relative humidities, which, combined with the dry ground, create the potential for outdoor fires escaping easily and spreading rapidly.
The burning ban prohibits outdoor burning, which includes yard debris burning and burning for forestry, wildlife or agricultural purposes. While campfires and open-fire cooking are not included in the ban, the Forestry Commission strongly encourages residents to refrain from any unnecessary burning.
Residents in counties not subject to the burning ban are cautioned to be extremely vigilant when burning yard debris or conducting prescribed burns. State law requires that citizens outside of unincorporated areas notify the Forestry Commission before burning outdoors.
