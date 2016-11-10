Deputies: Two Sharon teens charged with robbery, assault

Two teenagers were arrested and charged with armed robbery after police say they assaulted two victims near the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department.
Deputies responded Monday night to the fire department, where they saw two groups of males assaulting two victims, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.
The victims told officers the group jumped them, armed with a gun, and stole a white iPhone and a brown wallet from one of them out of a gold 2000 Honda Accord.
Officers detained Christopher Watson, 17, who police said was carrying a large, fixed-blade knife, the iPhone and the wallet.
Watson was booked into the Moss Justice Center in York and held with a $37,965 bond. Watson is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, receiving stolen goods with a value over $2,000, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy, breaking into a motor vehicle, third-degree assault and battery by mob and petit larceny, the report states.
Joseph Latimer, 19, also was arrested the next day and booked into the Moss Justice Center. He was in jail Wednesday under a $27,965 bond, charged with third-degree assault and battery by mob, breaking into a motor vehicle, petit larceny, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the report states.
Officers found three other suspects later that night, using a K-9 team in a nearby wooded area.
The two victims told officers they were at the fire department to meet someone for money owed over a hat, the report states.
One person told police Latimer put the money in his hand and then hit him in the face. The report states that one of the accomplices pulled a gun on the other victim.
While the group began to fight, one of the suspects took the items from the car, a report said. The group scattered after deputies arrived on the scene.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments