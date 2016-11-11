Foundation names aircraft after South Carolina pilot killed in Iraq

The Celebrate Freedom Foundation in Columbia is restoring an Army Cobra Attack helicopter that flew in Vietnam and has named the aircraft "Kimberly" after pilot Capt. Kimberly Hampton, an Easley native who died in 2004 after her Kiowa Warrior helicopter was shot down near Fallujah, Iraq. The military-based foundation, which has three other vintage helicopters, will use it for its Project SOaR program, which teaches middle and high school students about career fields in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), particularly in the aviation industry. Pilots fly the helicopters to schools to give students an up-close presentation of how STEM courses are beneficial in technological fields.