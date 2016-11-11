Local

A tribute to veterans in Rock Hill

Rock Hill paid tribute to its servicemen and women on Veterans Day with A Tribute to Veterans, a ceremony at Glencairn Garden. The event was organized by a committee of veterans, in cooperation with the Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2889 and the Rock Hill High School Air Force Jr. ROTC were among the participants. Scores turned out to pay their respects and honor those who have served the country.

