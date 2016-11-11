Photos: Veterans Day ceremony in Rock Hill

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2889 honor the POW/MIA soldiers during Friday’s Tribute to Veterans.
Local men and women of the military were honored Friday morning during a Tribute to Veterans ceremony at the Veterans Garden at Glencairn Garden.
The Jaybright and Price families attend the veterans ceremony at Glencairn Garden. The Veterans Event Planning Committee and Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism coordinated the participation of several local groups for Friday's event.
Titus Carney of Rock Hill attends the veterans ceremony at Glencairn Garden. The Veterans Event Planning Committee and Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism coordinated the participation of several local groups for Friday's event.
Local men and women of the military were honored Friday morning during a veterans ceremony at Glencairn Garden.
Retired and active servicemen and women of all ages turned out for the Veterans Day event in Glencairn Garden.
VFW Post 2889 Senior Vice Commander Paul G. Turevon attends the Veterans Day ceremony at the at Glencairn Garden.
The Rock Hill homeschool group Fieldtrip Friends leads the Pledge of Allegiance during the Veterans Day ceremony at Glencairn Garden.
The Rock Hill High School Air Force Jr. ROTC participates a Veterans Day ceremony at Glencairn Garden.
The Rock Hill High School Air Force Jr. ROTC participates in a tribute to veterans at Glencairn Garden.
The Rock Hill High School Air Force Jr. ROTC participates in the Tribute to Veterans ceremony at Glencairn Garden.
The Rock Hill High School Air Force Jr. ROTC participates in the Tribute to Veterans ceremony at Glencairn Garden.
The Rock Hill High School Air Force Jr. ROTC participates in the Tribute to Veterans ceremony at Glencairn Garden.
The Rock Hill High School Air Force Jr. ROTC participates in the Tribute to Veterans ceremony at Glencairn Garden.
American Legion Post 34 performs a rifle salute during the Tribute to Veterans ceremony at Glencairn Garden.
The Rock Hill High School Air Force Jr. ROTC participates in the Tribute to Veterans ceremony at Glencairn Garden.
Local men and women of the military were honored Friday morning during a Tribute to Veterans ceremony at Glencairn Garden. The Veterans Event Planning Committee and Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism coordinated the participation of several local groups for Friday's event.
Family friends Lloyd Comer of VFW Post 2889 and Kiara Abanto of the Rock Hill Air Force Jr. ROTC meet up following the Tribute to Veterans ceremony at Glencairn Garden.
Edwin Alamonte, Jr. of the Rock Hill High School Air Force Jr. ROTC smiles as his father looks on after the VFW Post 2889 Senior Vice Commander Paul G. Turevon distributes Buddy Poppies after the Tribute to Veterans ceremony at Glencairn Garden.
Bobby Plair, Sr. and Bobby Plair, Jr. of VFW Post 3746 performed Taps Friday morning during a Tribute to Veterans ceremony at Glencairn Garden. The Veterans Event Planning Committee and Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism coordinated the participation of several local groups for Friday's event.
Local men and women of the military were honored Friday morning during a Tribute to Veterans ceremony at Glencairn Garden. The Veterans Event Planning Committee and Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism coordinated the participation of several local groups for Friday's event.
Heidi, a 13 year old rescue dog, celebrates her first holiday with Janette Lengacher-Anderson of Rock Hill at the Tribute to Veterans ceremony at Glencairn Garden.
Heidi, a 13 year old rescue dog, celebrates her first holiday with Janette Lengacher-Anderson of Rock Hill at the Tribute to Veterans ceremony at Glencairn Garden.
Visitors to the tribute got a chance meet other military service members and to check out some military hardware. The event was put together by The Veterans Event Planning Committee and Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.
Local men and women of the military were honored Friday morning during a Tribute to Veterans ceremony at Glencairn Garden. The Veterans Event Planning Committee and Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism coordinated the participation of several local groups for Friday's event.
VFW Post 2889 Senior Vice Commander Paul G. Turevon distributes Buddy Poppies after the Tribute to Veterans ceremony at Glencairn Garden. The Veterans Event Planning Committee and Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism coordinated the participation of several local groups for Friday's event.
VFW Post 2889 Senior Vice Commander Paul G. Turevon distributes Buddy Poppies after the Tribute to Veterans ceremony at Glencairn Garden. The Veterans Event Planning Committee and Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism coordinated the participation of several local groups for Friday's event.
