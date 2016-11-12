Clover celebrates Scots-Irish roots at Feis Chlobhair (PHOTOS)

Clover hosts the Feis Chlobhair Highland Games & Scots - Irish festival Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Wendell Hunt trys Scotch eggs at Feis Chlobhair — Clover’s Highland Games and Scots-Irish festival on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
A drummer performs at Feis Chlobhair — Clover’s Highland Games and Scots-Irish festival on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Trish Footit stands ready at the sheaf toss at Feis Chlobhair — Clover’s Highland Games and Scots-Irish festival on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Clover hosts the Feis Chlobhair Highland Games & Scots - Irish festival Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
5-year-old Jaden Harris plays on a slide at Feis Chlobhair — Clover’s Highland Games and Scots-Irish festival on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Tom Eure performs at Feis Chlobhair — Clover’s Highland Games and Scots-Irish festival on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Clover hosts the Feis Chlobhair Highland Games & Scots - Irish festival Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jonathan Sheridan throws a weight at Feis Chlobhair — Clover’s Highland Games and Scots-Irish festival on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Robert Bass tosses a weight at Feis Chlobhair — Clover’s Highland Games and Scots-Irish festival on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Clover hosts the Feis Chlobhair Highland Games & Scots - Irish festival Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Clover hosts the Feis Chlobhair Highland Games & Scots - Irish festival Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Clover hosts the Feis Chlobhair Highland Games & Scots - Irish festival Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Clover hosts the Feis Chlobhair Highland Games & Scots - Irish festival Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Trish Footit throws the light hammer at Feis Chlobhair — Clover’s Highland Games and Scots-Irish festival on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Amanda Ford throws the light hammer at Feis Chlobhair — Clover’s Highland Games and Scots-Irish festival on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
22-month-old Miles Guin pets a sheep at Feis Chlobhair — Clover’s Highland Games and Scots-Irish festival on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Clover hosts the Feis Chlobhair Highland Games & Scots - Irish festival Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Clover hosts the Feis Chlobhair Highland Games & Scots - Irish festival Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Clover hosts the Feis Chlobhair Highland Games & Scots - Irish festival Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Clover hosts the Feis Chlobhair Highland Games & Scots - Irish festival Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Audrey and Bill Fisk have a caricature made at Feis Chlobhair — Clover’s Highland Games and Scots-Irish festival on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Clover hosts the Feis Chlobhair Highland Games & Scots - Irish festival Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Clover hosts the Feis Chlobhair Highland Games & Scots - Irish festival Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
David Walker, Katie Fraley and Gary Davenport attend Feis Chlobhair — Clover’s Highland Games and Scots-Irish festival on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Amelia Osborne plays a frame drum at Feis Chlobhair — Clover’s Highland Games and Scots-Irish festival on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Elvira and Jim Gilbert attend Feis Chlobhair — Clover’s Highland Games and Scots-Irish festival on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Clover hosts the Feis Chlobhair Highland Games & Scots - Irish festival Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Clover hosts the Feis Chlobhair Highland Games & Scots - Irish festival Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Clover hosts the Feis Chlobhair Highland Games & Scots - Irish festival Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Clover hosts the Feis Chlobhair Highland Games & Scots - Irish festival Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Tony Blatnik tries the caber toss at Feis Chlobhair — Clover’s Highland Games and Scots-Irish festival on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Poco works during a sheep herding demo at Feis Chlobhair — Clover’s Highland Games and Scots-Irish festival on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Gwen Campbell stands ready at the sheaf toss at Feis Chlobhair — Clover’s Highland Games and Scots-Irish festival on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Natalie Collier shows off her face paint at Feis Chlobhair — Clover’s Highland Games and Scots-Irish festival on Saturday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald